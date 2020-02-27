Mulberry RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Johnny Coca has found a winning formula for Mulberry’s ready-to-wear collections: It’s all about keeping it simple and focused on all things British.

That’s why for fall 2020 he wanted to revisit and refine some of the codes he established last season, namely check. He reworked the pattern into feminine silhouettes such as slim tailoring, midi skirts and chic, A-line dresses that featured muted hues, reminiscent of the English countryside.

Elsewhere, Coca added splashes of red check to channel a more punk feeling — his ultimate aim being to establish the check as a monogram of sorts for Mulberry.

There was a small eveningwear portion, too, featuring even more British classics in the form of floral and brocade shift dresses and tops.

But the main focus was on offering a daywear wardrobe, including plenty of outerwear, from cool check trenches to capes and pea coats featuring subtle military details.

“There are so many brands out there, so for us it’s all about trying to be clever and offering the right pieces that you need in your wardrobe and can relate to our accessories, too,” said Coca, whose focused approach is refreshing in a saturated market and aligns with the company’s sustainability ambitions.

He applied the same thinking to the accessories — which make up the brand’s biggest business — by focusing the bag offer on classic, carryover styles and sprinkling touches of newness in the form of a new 3-D “M” monogram or a pair of mules featuring gold block heels, in the same shape as the hardware of some of the tote styles.