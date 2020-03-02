Nanushka RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Sandra Sandor has nailed a formula that works for her buzzy contemporary label and wants to stick to her niche. That’s why for fall 2020 she continued serving leather separates galore, some of which are also offered in vegan leather, easygoing satin dresses and statement outerwear.

She kept the collection feeling fresh by looking at her signatures “in a different context.” Inspired by the tension between grunge and bourgeois aesthetics, she added a bigger dose of tailoring pieces, some cut closer to the body than her usual silhouettes. She mixed them with grungier pleated leather separates, frayed hems or oversize outerwear.

Sandor is also furthering her sustainability commitments by using more organic and recycled fabrics, as in a chic linen trenchcoat or tweed and leather cape featuring recycled polyester.

The oversize ruched leather bags, stacked gold cuffs and chain necklaces — part of an exciting collaboration with label-of-the-moment Alighieri — elevated the look further.

WWD Critique: Sandor did well by building on her signature look, which continues to feel up-to-date with women’s needs for photogenic yet fuss-free clothing.