Nicolas Lecourt Mansion RTW Fall 2020

Nicolas Lecourt Mansion is not afraid of showing a bit of skin. Channeling strong women who live in the shadows of powerful men — the designer cited Princess Diana, Grace Kelly and Michelle Obama among inspirations — the collection contrasted quirky scalloped tailored skirt suits with glitzy asymmetrical body-con designs that left little to the imagination.

WWD Critique: Winner of ANDAM’s Creative Label Prize last year, Lecourt Mansion’s slightly kitsch erotic register is not for shrinking violets, but did offer some creative ideas. A dramatic bustier dress with strapping details worked in rough gray wool was a case in point.