Ottolinger RTW Fall 2020

If you were wondering what the women in “Mad Max: Fury Road“ would wear to take over the world after the credits rolled, look no further than Ottolinger. Cosima Gadient and Christa Bösch designed a collection fit for what the latter described as “some sort of sophisticate who is also a bit crazy.” Sharper, layered cuts balanced out quasi-destructive handwork. The burning effect that the pair had used extensively in the past gave a jacket and trousers a destroyed lace effect, while another suit had been skewed just enough to create intrigue, in cut as well as color. Other standouts included a cloudy hand-painted purple duffle coat, new versions of their knits pulled together with lacing, and accessories dipped and dripped in rubber. “It shouldn’t be too crafty, but sophisticated and really well produced,” Gadient said. “If it were only one thing, it wouldn’t be the right combination,” Bösch added.

WWD Critique: This more sophisticated version of Ottolinger certainly made the most of hand-tooled materials and artisanal finishes for a punk couture effect that was luxurious-looking and desirable.