Even with no music, an uneven runway and tight seating, Rabih Kayrouz gripped the audience at his Left Bank headquarters with a lineup that threw the spotlight on the construction process of his craft. Evolving from dresses to suits, he started with silhouettes that resembled crinoline underskirts of centuries past: some covering the body with interwoven, ivory ribbons; others looking unfinished. Suits were oversize, and evolved into long coats on occasion, and even a slim dress. Dresses covered in fat, gold sequins contrasted with vibrant monochrome looks, some of which were delicately gathered in places.

WWD Critique: It’s moments like these that helps one understand the devotion of the designer’s fan base — his ability to pull people into the technical side of his craft, while making the fabric soar.