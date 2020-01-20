  View Gallery — 32   Photos

Even with no music, an uneven runway and tight seating, Rabih Kayrouz gripped the audience at his Left Bank headquarters with a lineup that threw the spotlight on the construction process of his craft. Evolving from dresses to suits, he started with silhouettes that resembled crinoline underskirts of centuries past: some covering the body with interwoven, ivory ribbons; others looking unfinished. Suits were oversize, and evolved into long coats on occasion, and even a slim dress. Dresses covered in fat, gold sequins contrasted with vibrant monochrome looks, some of which were delicately gathered in places.

WWD Critique: It’s moments like these that helps one understand the devotion of the designer’s fan base — his ability to pull people into the technical side of his craft, while making the fabric soar.

Maison Rabi Kayrouz Couture Spring 2020

32 Photos 

You May Also Like

load comments