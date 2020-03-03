Rahul Mishra RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Rahul Mishra prefers to call it “easy to wear” — his collection of embellished suits and dresses, some embroidered with floral and tropical forest scenes, others carrying fringes of tiny, hand-crocheted tree leaves. Even pale, sequined monochrome numbers were rich in detail. His vision celebrates hand craftsmanship with clothing made over dozens of hours, rather than the thousands it takes for his couture pieces. Sleeveless, tiered tent dresses in silk with sheer insets were also a carryover from the couture line, in solids, powder blue or daffodil yellow — more convincingly “easy.”

WWD Critique: Mishra is a strong champion for the slow-going, luxury route as an answer to the sustainability challenge, but given the difficulty of wearing artwork, the simpler options were most effective.