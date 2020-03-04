Reese Cooper RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Still energized from his debut during the Paris men’s shows in January, Los Angeles-based Reese Cooper was back with a collection for women — a line developed on demand from female friends who liked his upscale, utilitarian-flavored streetwear but wanted more fitted shapes. He remade a vintage sportswear jacket with high-end wool fabric and added extra details: a hook here, an extra pocket there. Same for workwear trousers — slapping on extra pockets in places, for convenience and style. A snug translucent puffer jacket in a thermo-reactive material carried futuristic vibes, and he paired it with a long, bright blue skirt that added flow, while the drawstring waist kept things from getting too fancy.

WWD Critique: It’s early days, but Cooper’s star is clearly on the rise; here he offered another inventive exercise in elevating streetwear — his unpretentious breed of elegance feels relevant.