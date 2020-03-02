  View Gallery — 16   Photos

Rianna Nektaria Kounou and Nina Knaudt played with bright fan and giant dot motifs on their signature roomy dresses and kimono jackets, layering exclusive printed silks with touches of embroidered linen from French home textile maker Manuel Canovas, as on a padded stole with handy utilitarian pockets. Quilted handbags — each one unique — were made with vintage silk scarves, while the pair’s one-of-a-kind pieces made from antique fabrics this season integrated a range of darker looks made from upcycled kimonos.

WWD Critique: Rianna + Nina’s statement pieces continue to offer an uplifting, fun take on high-end dressing. By adding their signature stamp and arty personality to a selection for the more color shy, they are broadening their appeal while staying on message.

Rianna + Nina RTW Fall 2020

16 Photos 

You May Also Like

load comments