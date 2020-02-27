Galleries

Cathrine Saks and Barbara Potts turned to the Nineties for inspiration. And the Danish design duo went all out: With Christina Aguilera in mind, they brought out leather motorcycle pants; skimpy lace bodysuits; bomber jackets with the brand’s logo splashed on the back, and low-waist, lace-up trousers that left thongs exposed.

The logo-print white tights, zebra prints, models’ heavily lined lips and vintage super cars, which were part of a collaboration with L’Art de L’Automobile, only enhanced the cool-girl look.

WWD Critique: It wasn’t a chic look by traditional standards nor is it for everyday or every woman. But the Saks Potts girls are carving a niche for themselves and have fun with their Nineties fantasy.