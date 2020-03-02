  View Gallery — 50   Photos

“All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players,” wrote William Shakespeare, but Wang Chen Tsai-Hsia’s collection negated the idea of the Shiatzy Chen customer being only a bit player. The designer said she’d drawn inspiration from Eastern and Western theater, focusing on the larger than life wardrobe of its actors, on- and off-stage.

Presented in one-to-one appointments, rather than a show, the brand’s labor-intensive craftsmanship shone. In pictures or see at catwalk speeds, the overall impression would have been of a lineup that taps the Western feminine mid-century tropes seen elsewhere this season. In person, a host of details jumped out. The way different types of lace were layered to achieve a 3-D effect on a shoulder. A double collar took cues from a traditional Chinese one and was layered in a trompe-l’oeil combination with a necklace neckline. It wasn’t all perfect: a couple of jacquards — a jumbled pattern of stages, operatic headdresses, fans and flowers — stumbled, particularly as stately gowns.

The more attractive silhouettes were no doubt the ones balancing extensive handiwork and traditional Chinese cuts with contemporary fits and lengths. Among the standouts were a great coat cut from a padded material that looked like pinstripes from a distance; lantern-sleeve minidresses that had a Sixties flair; a textured tuxedo dotted with transparent sequins; frothy blouses and boleros cut from lace and chiffon. They were by far the best examples of Shiatzy Chen’s cultural melting pot.

Shiatzy Chen RTW Fall 2020

50 Photos 

You May Also Like

load comments