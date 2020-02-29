WOS RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Andrey Artyomov chose to play on Russian clichés for his second collection since the repositioning of WOS, formerly known as Walk Of Shame. Prints of beech trees in the snow — “the postcard picture for Russia,” he said — covered a long puffer coat, a silk shirt and a pair of cotton trousers, while fun sequined mini dresses evoked figure skating uniforms:. (In the look book, the silhouettes were shot as if the model had just fallen down on the ice.)

A swirling, abstract 17th-century print, which looked a bit like rounded puzzle pieces, was sprawled over silk shirts and Eighties leggings. The curved outline guided the cuts for most of the designer’s looks: A pink satin bra had an asymmetrically curved neckline and its matching skirt featured a rounded cutout shape. This sinewy motif was also present in WOS’s first jewelry collection, gnarled swirls of golden metal snaking around wrists and dangling from earlobes.

The collection was filled with interesting textures — such as a brown jacket and culottes combo made entirely of bristly pieces of paper — and was a real step up compared to previous seasons.