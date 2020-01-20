Showing in Paris was a dream come true for Jessica Jung and Dami Kwon, the designers behind We11done, the in-house brand of Korean concept store Rare Market. Now in its fifth season, the label debuted in Paris with a sleek collection of statement pieces for men and women reflecting its history since it launched in 2016.

Embossing was the main technique used for fall: vegan leather jackets sported the brand’s logo on their backs, while graphic A-line skirts bore a striped motif nodding to the “11” in the label’s name. The collection was dotted with faux fur pieces as well.

WWD Critique: Jung and Kwon definitely seem tapped in to current trends, but their designs might not stand out enough to make a mark on the already pretty saturated Paris scene.