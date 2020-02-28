Y’s RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Y’s fall collection was a celebration of workwear uniforms, with a lived-in feel to much of the core Black line. A focus on different patchwork and dyeing effects permeated the label’s signature loose-fitting silhouettes. The Pink line — habitually more feminine than its big sister — was more pared back than usual, with an androgynous feel and more tailored silhouettes featuring pointed collars and quirky details.

WWD Critique: Y’s signature aesthetic needs little introduction, but this collection’s distinctive outerwear — a beige patchwork trench, a voluminous burgundy dégradé drop-shouldered coat and tailored looks in paint-splashed Prince of Wales check — was worthy of particular mention.