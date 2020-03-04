Yves Salomon RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

A new addition to the Yves Salomon silhouettes this season was the salmon-colored tags coming with each fur garment, printed with the company’s newly established “Resource Pact.”

“We’re committing ourselves as a company to drastically reducing the production of animal fur, focusing instead on reusing existing furs,” said the furrier, pointing out a black astrakhan coat that was made using leftover pelts. “Before each collection, it’s now mandatory for the whole team to sit down and think about how we can reuse what we already have so I can limit our purchases of new fur.”

The furrier has also repositioned the brand to include a bigger selection of sheepskin pieces, which now represents 50 percent of the collection, compared to around 20 percent five years ago. “A lot of wholesalers have become fur free, so we had to adapt our range in order to continue working with them,” Salomon said. The sheepskin pieces were treated in edgy ways: a cream sheepskin jacket was covered in a dark blue tie-dye motif, while a glossy nylon white puffer jacket had a removable sheepskin collar.

The chicest pieces of the collection were the leather silhouettes, a new focus for the brand: Boxy leather shirts and long flowing trench coats are bound to attract a fashion-forward clientele. The few glimpses of fur were either super luxe — like a black astrakhan skirt suit — or quite discreet: a shaved mink lining was just visible inside a metallic nylon parka, while a black coat in the same material looked almost like the softest velvet.

As for Army, Salomon’s second line, the offering was based around adaptable garments: there were removable fox fur collars on tie-dye nylon puffer jackets, as well as down jackets worn under parkas, which could be taken off and stowed away in matching bum bags.