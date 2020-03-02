Zuhair Murad RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Zuhair Murad stepped inside the opulent homes of Diana Vreeland and Gloria Vanderbilt for fall, creating a lavish lineup with an Arts and Crafts feel thanks to motifs evoking William Morris prints, a becoming theme that complemented his dressed-up aesthetic well.

Floral jacquard fil coupé dresses and tailored separates in colorways of purple and deep red with touches of gold and petrol blue provided some of the more dramatic looks, as on a belted floor-length ballgown with a deep-V neckline and voluminous, layered skirt.

Quilted velvet designs inspired by home furnishings included a black cape and A-line skirt, as well as a regal purple minidress with taffeta ruffle details, while bourgeois tweed was glammed up with a gold coating and feather details. Fitted leather designs were embroidered with a floral motif that echoed the patterned looks.

The theme was transposed onto the designer’s signature register, with feminine dresses made from cady and lace and elaborate embroidered items including a square-shouldered vest, while more casual expressions were found in floaty printed chiffon dresses and blouses with encrusted lace. Pants were worn cropped for a dressier look or flared, giving certain ensembles a Seventies mood.