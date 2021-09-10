Sergio Hudson RTW Fall 2021

An image of icon Diahann Carroll in a white cashmere sweater and trouser with matching slingback was the starting point and de facto muse for Sergio Hudson’s fall 2021 outing.

“It’s so casual and it says ‘American sportswear’ to me,” Hudson said backstage before his runway show. “And to see this beautiful Black woman, well it’s not what people typically might think when they think about sportswear.”

Carroll evokes a period of high-octane glamour — the ’80s — when women got dressed up for things. Hudson’s theme became crystal clear as a the lights went down and another muse was revealed with a set of drums placed on the runway. Out stepped Sheila E to sing her classic song: “The Glamorous Life.”

Hudson’s first section of looks, a fur coat over a sheath dress and a floor-length top coat over a look with large belt and wide-legged pants (each part in fire engine red), made the case for his powerful and feminine take on American sportswear.

There were many bold options for suiting in primary colors — yellow, red, blue and some prints, too, like an abstract animal print on a look with strong shoulders and belted with matching pencil skirt.

He rounded out the collection by pumping the gas even more, showing a mix of gowns in various colors bedazzled with crystals and sensual cutouts — a slinky yellow number looked particularly great on supermodel Veronica Webb.

Still a young brand — but one that has already made quite a mark with a meteoric moment dressing both former first lady Michelle Obama and the first female vice president, Kamala Harris, for Inauguration Day — Hudson already has his house codes in place: head-to-toe bright color, power suiting, laser-cut coats and, of course, captivating gowns.

Hudson is a man of many female muses but his the biggest one, his mother, sat front row beaming in a lavender suit of her own.

“I want to reinvigorate American sportswear,” he said with a smile. “That has always been my goal.”

