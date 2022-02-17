Danshan Men’s Fall 2022

London-based label Danshan, founded by Danxia Liu and Shan Peng Wong, finds a balance between modernism and nature, as Liu experiences a new optimism now that she is expecting a baby.

The look: Gender-fluid menswear juxtaposing extreme ideas — like the use of a fabric made with metal and silk on a green top — which allow the pieces to stay see-through and light while becoming moldable on the body, as well as the introduction of a “skort.”

Quote of note: “In the past is about how we relate to the world. The new space that we’re creating is for the next generation. I’m having a baby; I need a bit of new energy and we need a bit more optimism. That’s why the silhouette gets a bit more playful,” Liu said.

Key pieces: Outerwear pieces embellished with solar symbols, reflecting optimistic energy; a harness handmade with horse mane; agate accessories, which the duo believes can transform negative energy into positive; see-through shirts with frills; trousers made with plant-based vegan hide, and workman jackets in abstract animal prints.

The takeaway: A fine balance between goodwill and execution is struck. There is a bit of everything for those looking for drama as well as those who just want a nice jacket to go on a date night.