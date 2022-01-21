Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2022

London-based Bulgarian designer Kiko Kostadinov designed another deeply personal collection this season.

Despite the showcase being filmed in the Museo Anahuacalli in Mexico City with a local cast, the collection was based on gaming subculture, particularly on the South Korean online game “Lineage II,” and his fond memories of playing with his virtual friends when he was young. Gaming was his safe zone.

“This topic gave me an opportunity to make more fantasy characters in the collection, but also something for players like a hoodie with big pants. Say, I just popped out in the morning to go and get breakfast and then go back and play,” the designer said.

The gaming references in the design are subtle. There are some armor-like constructions on tailoring pieces, but the majority of the looks still centers on Kostadinov’s distorted take on silhouettes. This is well exhibited with his knitwear offerings, such as a salmon pink XXXL tank top, a light gray crocheted jacket, long-sleeved tops with distorted patterns, and knee-length oversized polo shirts.

There were some creatively constructed coats and trousers, too. They are made for the brave ones who see life as a game and are not afraid to dress up as much for a grocery run as if they were dashing between shows during fashion week.