Saul Nash Men’s Fall 2022

Saul Nash introduced knitwear for fall as he prepares for his Woolmark prize collection. The British Guyanan designer worked with Knitwear Lab from the Netherlands on high-tech compression pieces, made from Merino wool with high tenacity.

Nash also offered his take on tailoring for the first time — a suit with detachable sleeves, teasing where the brand is heading next.

Following a more performance-based show last season, the designer, a professional choreographer, introduced a dance element in a video, screened ahead of the show and set in one of London’s first West Indies barbershops in Kensal Rise, where Nash felt he truly connects with his heritage.

“Creating sportswear, it’s always about bringing it to this place in between where I come from and where I’m going to. For me, the most time I kind of had interaction with my culture was in the barbershop,” he explained.

Elements that stand out included a motif of a mermaid, which is considered a benevolent deity in Caribbean culture; a print made from a Guyana flag waving across a projector, which Nash thinks reflects the landscape of the lush country and embodies the mood for carnival-style celebration; and those sneakers Nike especially made for the show with soles made from components of deadstock.