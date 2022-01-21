Alanui Men’s Fall 2022

Alanui’s creative director Carlotta Oddi traveled to Iceland to find inspiration for the brand’s fall collection.

The country’s evocative natural landscape fed the natural palette and motifs depicted on the brand’s luxurious knitwear, including beautifully executed intarsia cardigans illustrating the aurora borealis and snowy scenes.

These styles added to an array of cozy sweaters and cardigans in new shapes and combinations of the brand’s Icon pattern and bandanna motif, as well as interpretations of Far Isle themes. They were developed for both genders and crafted from fabrics including alpaca and regenerated cashmere.

But as Oddi delved into the season’s theme, she must have realized that more layers were needed to ward off the freezing cold. Hence, the introduction of knitted puffer jackets, designed in slightly different fits for men and women and reprising the signature codes of the brand.

In offering a complete wardrobe, the women’s lineup spanned from knitted sets of cropped jackets and pencil skirts to denim pieces, including daily options with crochet patches and nocturnal ones with beaded fringes. Zippered bomber jackets and pajama-like sets were part of the men’s range, while overall, argyle sweaters and tartan separates infused a dash of ’90s grunge flavor in the collection.

A smart collaboration with Moon Boot made for eye-catching footwear styles and piled up on existing tie-ups with The Rolling Stones on belted cardigans and Poldo Dog Couture on pet sweaters. Along with an adorable mini-me line and a home range, these categories further restated the strength and versatility of Alanui’s DNA and the high potential its cool knitwear still has.