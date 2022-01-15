Brunello Cucinelli Men’s Fall 2022

Brunello Cucinelli’s collection for fall was to be imagined in a hypothetical train station, populated by different travelers, from the busy businessman in a suit and tie to the holiday maker, chic in a cashmere knit and jogging pants.

The tailored suit remains a cornerstone for the brand, but it is adjusted every season in a contemporary way. For fall, it was often worn over a turtleneck. Cucinelli has never fully abandoned the production of tailored looks and, often insisting on the importance of “good taste,” he believes people are eager to return to dressing up for events.

Knitwear, another Cucinelli pillar, had a relaxed and comfy look, but it was also mixed with other fabrics and in different categories such as outerwear, on down jackets, for example. Cucinelli introduced new colors on knits through the vanisé technique, such as an intriguing azure combined with a neutral shade, as well as special yarns that yielded a tweed effect.

Jacquard inlays and embroideries resulted in different and interesting textures that replaced patterns.

Corduroy was also a strong element, treated to have a faded effect, and shown as a jacket over denim or cargo pants, for example.

The use of precious fabrics and the skilled Italian craftsmanship are a source of pride for Cucinelli and the cashmere and superfine wools blended with baby camel fibers reflected the brand’s extensive research and strategy to position itself in the luxury range. A shearling biker jacket in a chevron or Prince of Wales print with a laser effect was a must-have.

Meticulously assembled and luxurious, the collection had an informal and easy look, with its soft palette and comfortable fit somewhere between elegance and ease.