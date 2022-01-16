Canali Men’s Fall 2022

For fall, Canali drew inspiration from Thirties Art Deco — cue a beautiful turtleneck sweater with a geometric shell-like pattern reminiscent of the designs of that period.

A classic pinstriped suit had wide lapels and hand-embroidered silk eyelets, but with a blurrier striped pattern, sporty drawstring pants ruched at the ankles and sleeves finished with rubber press-stud buttons. Jackets with knitted neck and cuffs overturned the traditional notion of tailoring, as did the modern-day separates, although Canali shined the light on the tie, expecting a return of the accessory.

Canali’s expertise and storied tradition in men’s wear was reflected in the perfectly cut military-inspired cashmere and wool coats, the alpaca belted robe coat, and the range of cashmere safari jackets. A clean-cut peacoat showed a new heart-shaped lapel in a beautiful sage color.

Embracing the concept of a return of celebrations and events, the brand offered a selection of black tie looks, updating the category with a sophisticated velvet bomber jacket or daring with an emerald green tuxedo jacket in velvet – ready to kick off next fall’s party season.