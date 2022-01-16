×
Dhruv Kapoor Men’s Fall 2022

Psychedelia and otherworldly experiences informed Kapoor's quirky-pop collection.

Dhruv Kapoor Men’s Fall 2022 Courtesy of Dhruv Kapoor

Conversations with extraterrestrial are a thing for designer Dhruv Kapoor, who’s moved on from Netflix to Gaia, a streaming platform which bills itself as the “largest online resource of consciousness-expanding video.”

Deeply fascinated by New-Age “channellings” – interviews with gifted people who channel other entities, namely extraterrestrials, in their bodies – the Indian designer has been dedicating himself to mindfulness practices, opting for safer options compared to drug use to trigger psychedelia and otherworldly experiences.

Dhruv Kapoor Men’s Fall 2022
Dhruv Kapoor Men’s Fall 2022
Dhruv Kapoor Men’s Fall 2022
The whole narrative was hard to digest and only tangentially translated into the clothes, which, in sync with previous seasons, telegraphed a quirky pop aesthetics. Geometric-patterned catsuits, rib-knit crop tops, military-inspired overcoats with psychedelic swirls, trucker jackets with floral-turned-geometric embroideries, and furry bucket hats all conjured a cool and colorful ‘90s raver look.

Despite their over-the-top quality, these were earth-bound clothes.

