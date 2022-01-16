Federico Cina RTW Fall 2022

The invitation for emerging designer Federico Cina’s Milan show was a vintage record and a ticket granting access to “Ball’era 77,” a fictitious ballroom named after the title of his fall collection.

The moniker was inspired by the expansive Ca’ del Liscio dancing hall that opened in 1977 in Ravenna, in the Emilia Romagna region where the designer hails from. The area is known for being the land of similar dancing venues, defined by kitsch design, vintage music and the convergence of elderly and children that equally contribute to a joyful, folkloric vibe.

Yet the show didn’t keep the promise of such a celebration. From the soundtrack to the clothes, everything veered more toward the 1990s rather than the teased era.

References to the initial concept were narrowed down to a print of people dancing. These appeared on tank tops and hoodies, while the Italian region’s laid-back lifestyle was evoked by the loose fit and soft touch of knitted floral cardigans, roomy pants and maxi scarves that were the highlight of the lineup.

Cina stayed true to his vision of effortless fashion also through fluid shirts and a long, billowing dress worn over jeans. These lively pieces felt appropriate to the theme, even if they conveyed a more languid look.