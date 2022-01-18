×
Han Kjobenhavn Men’s Fall 2022

The collection was punchy, and appealingly grotesque.

Han Kjobenhavn Men’s Fall 2022 Courtesy of Han Kjobenhavn

Presented via a blurred black-and-white video depicting a single model standing still on a podium, Jannik Wikkelsø Davidsen’s fall collection was punchy.

Its dark tinge and gritty aesthetics triggered a discomforting feel, although under the edgy surface laid vaguely ‘80s sartorial silhouettes and even basics such as track pants and ribbed tank tops, or see-through silk shirts.

“For me, it’s about creating something sensitive, something beautiful using the intensity of darkness as the core of everything,” the Danish designer said.

The model wore broad-shouldered leather overcoats and trenchcoats paired with flared pants cut extra wide, neat pantsuits accentuated by metallic armholes, and double-breasted tuxedos.

Most of the looks were accessorized with furry boots reminiscent of horse legs. Much like the entire collection, they looked bizarre but captivating.

