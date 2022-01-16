Kiton Men’s Fall 2022

Kiton is further blurring the lines between leisure and formal wear.

While traditional Neapolitan tailoring remains key for the Italian brand, comfort and casual elements, as well as new proportions, were strongly represented in the fall lineup.

Outerwear was a solid focus, with Kiton’s precious eight-thread cashmere coats supersized with an ’80s flair and down jackets done up in cashmere and leather. A shearling jacket inspired by the British Air Force also stood out.

Knitwear was jazzed up by patterns and printed yarns created in collaboration with students of the Vanvitelli University of Caserta. Wool was made waterproof as it was spun on jacquard looms instead of shuttle looms.

“The idea is to offer a collection designed for those who want to go back to traveling in the utmost comfort,” said chief executive officer Antonio De Matteis. In fact, the suits – Kiton’s bread-and-butter – were rendered super light and shown with hooded shirts. There were also jackets with the same texture as polo shirts, and drawstring pants in the finest wool, as thin as 12.9 microns.

Accessories are a growing business for the brand, which this season introduced sturdy top-stitched shoes with a Norwegian construction and rubber soles, and revisited its cashmere sneakers with leather and hand-stitched details.