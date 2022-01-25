Marcelo Burlon County of Milan Men’s Fall 2022

Marcelo Burlon, one of the OG of the European streetwear scene, is gearing up to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his brand. While plotting major celebrations come June, the designer seems to be on a more intimate detour.

Speaking from Patagonia, where he’s currently based, he said he’s taking time to “retrace my story, spending time with my family and pets to be even more hands-on and retrieve more intimate feelings.”

To be sure, in the most recent seasons the creative director has been stripping down his fashion to highlight the essentials of his cool-chasing vocabulary.

If spring marked a celebration of his native Argentina’s folk traditions under a crafty lens, for fall he distilled streetwear tropes, turning them into elevated basics with utilitarian tinges and sportswear references.

The lineup was punctuated by signs of the street brand’s lexicon, oftentimes more explicit and self-referential than in seasons past, but still effective in telegraphing its history to a whole new bunch of hypebeasts.

The canvas workwear suit came in solid mauve or in a jacquard rendition with a shawled collar, and the blanket-cum-poncho was covered in a new iteration of the snake print that has become a signature of and contributed to County of Milan’s commercial viability over the years. Fleece puffers layered over tailored suits bore a digital floral pattern drawn from Patagonia’s endemic flora, while the brand’s geometric logo was rebooted as an allover print on bomber jackets and experimental separates with elongated shirts and tuxedo pants.

Like his peers, Burlon is moving past logo-heavy T-shirts and hoodies to try and elevate his street-savvy fashion. While it’s yet to be seen if his customers will buy into it, come June they’ll sure to be flocking en masse to his anniversary parties — as par for the course with Burlon.