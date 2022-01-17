Massimo Alba Men’s Fall 2022

Saffron yellow, forest green, magenta, aquamarine, bright orange. Massimo Alba’s charming fall collection was rich in zingy colors as a way to tear down the misconception that vivid tones are a bold, or even daring, sartorial choice for men.

Alba thinks otherwise. He sees them as flourishes bringing a distinctive touch to their wearers and evoking the memory of exotic places around the world. It didn’t require him to travel the globe (pandemic circumstances wouldn’t allow it anyway) for inspiration, he simply observed the melting pot of people and colorful clothing in the Milan subway.

Fluid trousers in magenta were combined with easy-going, silk-blend shirts; checkered overcoats were dyed with saffron pigments that conjured a lived-in, vintage feel, and Alba’s tactile knitwear came in spongy, furry and neat versions, all fabulous.

“We’re living a time when human beings want to feel free. I’m just trying to provide men with a balance, which entails the use of color and patterns,” he said. Indeed, he colored men very convincingly.