×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: January 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Prada Men’s Fall 2022

Fashion

Nino Cerruti Dies at 91

Fashion

JW Anderson Men’s Fall 2022

Massimo Alba Men’s Fall 2022

This collection was as colorful as it was charming.

View Gallery 23 Photos
View Gallery 23 Photos
Massimo Alba, men’s fall 2022 Courtesy of Massimo Alba

Saffron yellow, forest green, magenta, aquamarine, bright orange. Massimo Alba’s charming fall collection was rich in zingy colors as a way to tear down the misconception that vivid tones are a bold, or even daring, sartorial choice for men.

Alba thinks otherwise. He sees them as flourishes bringing a distinctive touch to their wearers and evoking the memory of exotic places around the world. It didn’t require him to travel the globe (pandemic circumstances wouldn’t allow it anyway) for inspiration, he simply observed the melting pot of people and colorful clothing in the Milan subway.

Collection Gallery 23 Photos
Massimo Alba Men’s Fall 2022
Massimo Alba Men’s Fall 2022
Massimo Alba Men’s Fall 2022
View Gallery

Fluid trousers in magenta were combined with easy-going, silk-blend shirts; checkered overcoats were dyed with saffron pigments that conjured a lived-in, vintage feel, and Alba’s tactile knitwear came in spongy, furry and neat versions, all fabulous.

“We’re living a time when human beings want to feel free. I’m just trying to provide men with a balance, which entails the use of color and patterns,” he said. Indeed, he colored men very convincingly.

Massimo Alba Men's Fall 2022 23 Photos
Massimo Alba Men’s Fall 2022
Massimo Alba Men’s Fall 2022
Massimo Alba Men’s Fall 2022
Massimo Alba Men’s Fall 2022
Massimo Alba Men’s Fall 2022
Massimo Alba Men’s Fall 2022
Massimo Alba Men’s Fall 2022
View Gallery

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad