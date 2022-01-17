Missoni Men’s Fall 2022

×
Focusing on its signature knitwear, Missoni offered a comfy and sophisticated collection that channeled the effortless elegance and athletic spirit of its founder.

Designed by an internal team after the exit of Angela Missoni as creative director last year, Missoni’s fall collection channeled the effortless elegance and athletic spirit of the brand’s founder.

Ottavio “Tai” Missoni’s favorite knitwear staple, the cardigan, got special attention via rich textures and colorful designs inspired by the abstract art movement, resulting in an array of options oozing comfort and sophistication. To further restate the focus on the category, the items were marked with a dedicated tag in vintage lettering.

The label gave knits a touch of retro flair, which continued in functional outerwear spanning from long coats in paper-like fabric to varsity jackets, all featuring the founder’s own signature as a logo. But who needs one when a pattern makes you instantly recognizable? Missoni’s famed zigzag motif came splashed on knits and tracksuits, as well as referenced on the quilted sleeves of jackets.

The shape of the motif must also have put the design team in the mood for a ski trip on the Alps, since the brand introduced a capsule dubbed Mountain Calling. It included an eccentric selection of sweaters with snowy landscapes and Fair Isle motifs and seems a smart move for a brand that has a lot to offer to winter resort customers with its expertise in knitwear.

Emblazoned with an archival ‘70s logo with a fun, psychedelic vibe, the range was a mood booster that will come in handy on cloudy days in Cortina d’Ampezzo and St. Moritz.

