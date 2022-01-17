×
MSGM Men’s Fall 2022

Gaetano Pesce's colorful furniture inspired the vivid colors and quilted textures.

MSGM, men’s fall 2022 Courtesy of MSGM

Given his taste for bold color, and pop sensibility, imagine how far Massimo Giorgetti’s eyes widened when he visited the archive of Gaetano Pesce last November, when the Italian architect and design pioneer opened it up to the public.

Giorgetti translated some of Pesce’s most renowned furniture designs into his fall collection for MSGM. As it turns out, the textures of the Feltri armchair, which resembles a stiffened quilt opening like a Calla lily, and the modular La Michetta sofa, with its irregular tufting, look super cool on double-layer hoodies, padded shirt jackets or quilted shorts.

MSGM Men’s Fall 2022
MSGM Men’s Fall 2022
MSGM Men’s Fall 2022
These were among the winning items in MSGM’s youthful and energetic fall offering for men, and pre-fall collection for women. A gaggle of skinny youths alternatively danced and slumped on Pesce furniture in Giorgetti’s short video presentation, which subbed in for a live show when the designer came down with COVID-19.

The frenetic camera of director Luke Abby never spends more than a few seconds on any outfit, or half-naked kid, but you catch the ’90s vibe, the groovy colors, the fluffy textures and the freewheeling mix of rave and athletic inspirations, particularly trekking.

MSGM Men’s Fall 2022
MSGM Men’s Fall 2022
MSGM Men’s Fall 2022
MSGM Men’s Fall 2022
MSGM Men’s Fall 2022
MSGM Men’s Fall 2022
MSGM Men’s Fall 2022
Giorgetti borrowed the vivid colors of Pesce vases for mottled prints, and the stitching details on Feltri chairs for pocket trim on suiting. He also hinted at a possible collaboration at the next Salone del Mobile, now postponed to June.

But he didn’t get bogged down in the furniture department, keeping his clothes crisp and playful, adding vaguely psychedelic prints of mushrooms, butterflies and hemp leaves on camp shirts and sweaters. It’s enough to make you want to pull on a pair of bright pink pants or a neon green faux fur next time you sit on the sofa.

