Friday's Digital Daily: January 14, 2022

Nino Cerruti Dies at 91

Fendi Men’s Fall 2022

Tommy Hilfiger Taps Richard Quinn, Martine Rose for Collaborations

Tod’s Men’s Fall 2022

Walter Chiapponi is increasingly at ease with Tod's heritage and for fall he pushed the accelerator on a more casual attitude, while carefully maintaining the luxury positioning of the brand and emphasizing its storied craftsmanship and high quality materials.

A model arriving at the Rivoli Castle near Turin in a 1963 silver Ferrari GT 250 set the tone for Tod’s short film.

The former residence of the royal Savoy family, which dates as far back as the 12th century, currently houses Turin’s museum of contemporary art, including works by Michelangelo Pistoletto. This juxtaposition of history with the modernity of the art works helped convey creative director Walter Chiapponi’s viewpoint for the brand, which pays respect to Tod’s heritage while moving the brand forward.

The designer proposed a more casual attitude for fall, while exalting craftsmanship and high-quality materials.

Some looks had a 1970s, laid-back vibe, especially the corduroy looks, but Chiapponi insisted there was “no trace of nostalgia.”

He shone the light on the shirt jacket, characterized by patch pockets and leather trims, sporting the hot-stamped T and roaring lion logo. Chiapponi also offered the style in a moleskin, garment-dyed version.

The designer employed a new wool weaving technique for a fur effect on a bomber. The same fabric was also featured on the lining of loose-fitting parkas and on the lapels of peacoats.

Knitwear represented an important part of the collection, characterized by patterns via bold weaving and reverse embroidery, which telegraphed the company’s craftsmanship, the designer emphasized. The look was relaxed and cozy. For the ultimate luxury, sweatshirts and jogging pants were presented in cashmere.

The brand’s Winter Gommino boot, now called W.G., featured bolder proportions, and supersized pebbles on the sole.

He also blended suede and technical materials for a new high-top sneaker inspired by both the skater world and the basketball courts, with Selleria stitching.

