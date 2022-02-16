N. Hoolywood Men’s Fall 2022

N. Hoolywood designer Daisuke Obana is presenting his fall 2022 collection IRL this season after having debuted the line’s latest offering via a virtual reality app. Much like previous seasons, Obana is perfecting his approach to ready-to-wear that combines formalwear and casualwear.

Look: Comfort-driven ready-to-wear elevated by tailoring and formalwear approaches.

Key pieces: Obana blurred the lines separating the real and fake. For instance, a woven wool gun club check pattern is printed on corduroy jersey; he dabbles with textures like mouton and suede.

Sportswear and casualwear make a brief appearance in a brown bomber jacket and trucker jacket, but the rest of the collection is suited for formal occasions like long two-button and high-collar coats and suiting options.

Takeaway: The label’s latest collection speaks to a greater trend in menswear, moving to formalwear, suiting and elevated options, leaving sportswear and apparel behind in the pre-COVID-19 world. If men are shifting their wardrobes away from sweats in favor of suits then this collection will meet them in the middle, and that goes for men already knowledgeable of details and fabrics and the men that are learning as they dive deeper into menswear.