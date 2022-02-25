×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: February 25, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Ukraine at War With Russia: The Fallout for U.S. Business

Fashion

Prada RTW Fall 2022

Business

Moncler 2021 Sales Surpassed 2B Euros

Nihl RTW Fall 2022

The queer nightlife sensibility continues to inform Neil Grotzinger's fall lineup.

View Gallery 21 Photos
View Gallery 21 Photos
Nihl RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Nihl

For creative director Neil Grotzinger’s fall collection, the nightlife lens continues to reign supreme, highlighting the notions associated with masculinity and blending sensations of professionalism and structure with accents of eroticism, titled “Classixxx.”

Grotzinger’s lineup explored the gray area between what we deem appropriate in the daytime and what we subjugate to exist primarily in the evening.

The look: Classic men’s daytime attire, broken down and restructured with an exuberant and ornate queer nightlife sensibility.

Key pieces: Classic men’s suits and button-up work shirts are shown with massive gaps, slits and dangling tendrils of what was once their torso or seams; embroidered harnesses and slivers of neon crystal embellishments bring forth exuberance. Trenchcoats and trousers have also been reinterpreted out of bright sheer chiffons that eliminate their structure and allow them to hang and flow, while khakis have been broken with large slits that reveal their interior.

Nihl RTW Fall 2022 21 Photos
Nihl RTW Fall 2022
Nihl RTW Fall 2022
Nihl RTW Fall 2022
Nihl RTW Fall 2022
Nihl RTW Fall 2022
Nihl RTW Fall 2022
Nihl RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

The takeaway: Grotzinger’s effort is meant to feel timeless and continues to apply ornate sensibilities to the world of menswear, all while keeping in tune with the goal of revealing that the concept of binary-ism is not only gendered, and both worlds can coexist as one.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad