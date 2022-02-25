Nihl RTW Fall 2022

For creative director Neil Grotzinger’s fall collection, the nightlife lens continues to reign supreme, highlighting the notions associated with masculinity and blending sensations of professionalism and structure with accents of eroticism, titled “Classixxx.”

Grotzinger’s lineup explored the gray area between what we deem appropriate in the daytime and what we subjugate to exist primarily in the evening.

The look: Classic men’s daytime attire, broken down and restructured with an exuberant and ornate queer nightlife sensibility.

Key pieces: Classic men’s suits and button-up work shirts are shown with massive gaps, slits and dangling tendrils of what was once their torso or seams; embroidered harnesses and slivers of neon crystal embellishments bring forth exuberance. Trenchcoats and trousers have also been reinterpreted out of bright sheer chiffons that eliminate their structure and allow them to hang and flow, while khakis have been broken with large slits that reveal their interior.

The takeaway: Grotzinger’s effort is meant to feel timeless and continues to apply ornate sensibilities to the world of menswear, all while keeping in tune with the goal of revealing that the concept of binary-ism is not only gendered, and both worlds can coexist as one.