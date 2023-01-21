×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 20, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Loewe Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Names Jackson Wang Brand Ambassador

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Alaïa’s New NYC Store Is Packed With American Art

44 Label Group RTW Fall 2023

With some irony, Max Kobosil created "a wardrobe for club kids in a doomed future."

View Gallery 35 Photos
View Gallery 35 Photos
44 Label Group RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of 44 Label Group

“I wanted to create a wardrobe for club kids in a doomed future,” was how techno producer Max Kobosil described his fall collection for 44 Label Group, heavy on dark, industrial-tinged streetwear adorned with fake corporate logos and wry statements like Rave New World and Blame Society.

An earnest, yet ebullient type, Kobosil is aware of our dark times and uses irony to foster self-awareness — and clothes that look cool when you’re grooving at 140 beats a minute. There are also cool blanket-style coats, meaty bombers, down vests, track suits and thick varsity jackets to keep one warm in the queue.

The native of Berlin’s gritty Neukölln borough has made his fashion brand autobiographical, and super fans can hunt for Easter eggs in some of the T-shirt graphics: his first tag, record-label stickers, and those distinctive Berlin ATMs everyone visits before partying.

By now his label’s distinctive font — numbers and letters looking as if they’ve been tacked with strips of electric tape — has become immediately recognizeable and coveted. Kobosil marvelled that he’s counted at least 350 people have the 44 logo tattooed on their bodies.

Since Italian retailer and entrepreneur Claudio Antonioli stepped in as his backer in 2021, the brand has expanded its product range, this season extending to a collaboration with UDG, a maker of luggage for professional deejays.

“When I was 16, I was saving money to be able to get one of their bags,” Kobosil confessed, agog that he’s now got his own label on their gear.

In lieu of a fashion show, Kobosil organized a rave and shot a moody look book featuring top models Vittoria Ceretti and Mona Tougaard alongside the photographer Sven Marquardt, whose pierced face will be familiar to regulars at Berghain.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

44 Label Group Spies a 'Rave New World' for Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad