Casablanca Men’s Fall 2022

Charaf Tajer has never met an airport he didn’t like, but this season, the globetrotting designer found inspiration on his doorstep.

Tajer has always been fascinated by the international aura of Paris — its diplomats, its luxury hotels and the golden age of supersonic travel on the now-defunct Concorde airliner. He showcased his coed collection, titled “Le Monde Diplomatique,” with a short film featuring “Sex Education” star Emma Mackey as an international woman of mystery.

Gliding through locations including Le Bourget airport, the restaurant Le Train Bleu, and interior decorator Vincent Darré’s apartment, she rubs shoulders with flight attendants, briefcase-toting businessmen and assorted colorful characters. Christophe Rocancourt, the French con man who posed as an heir to the Rockefeller family, even makes a cameo appearance, as does Tajer in the role of a pilot.

Another blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment: the appearance of a bag emblazoned with the Bulgari logo, hinting that a collaboration with the Italian brand is in the works.

Tajer takes his inspirations literally, so there were uniforms for a fictional airline in the colors of the French flag. They ranged from coats and suits in a ‘70s-inspired print based on the swooping shape of the Concorde airplane, to nifty cropped jackets and track jackets with graphic stripes.

In a sly homage to the Ritz Paris, there was a royal blue sweater with a crest and a swirly customized Caza Paris logo. Meanwhile, model Richard Biedul sported a sequined jacket with a motif inspired by the hotel’s garden, that took 2,000 hours to complete.

Tajer is growing his assortment, both on the high-end and in accessories, with the launch of Casablanca’s first sneaker, following several collaborations with New Balance. The Atlantis shoe combines an old-school upper with a futuristic wavy sole.

His ambition is to create a label that will eventually rival the great French luxury brands — hence his reverence for the country’s heritage, at a time when other streetwear designers are snubbing tradition.

“I like the idea of a continuity in codes,” Tajer explained. “Nowadays, it’s all about the hoodie, and I think you can be elegant while still being comfortable. Elegance and beauty is not something extra. I think you need it to live. People are unhappy without beauty, without history.”

With its tongue-in-cheek references, yet earnest appreciation of fine things, this playful collection showed that for this French brand, at least, there’s no place like home.

