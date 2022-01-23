×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: January 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tiffany Is Collaborating With Pharrell Williams

Fashion

Dior Men’s Fall 2022

Beauty

Department Stores Ride the Wellness Wave

Davi Paris Men’s Fall 2022

Davide Marello injected sensuality into his moody prints, inspired by a clandestine Paris by night.

View Gallery 18 Photos
View Gallery 18 Photos
Davi Paris Men’s Fall 2022 Courtesy of Davi Paris

Davide Marello delved into the clandestine world of the homosexual brothels of early 20thcentury Paris, frequented by figures like Marcel Proust.

Expanding on the floral prints — taken from original paintings — around which he builds his designs, he worked with animal patterns, aiming to give the collection a more sensual quality, in a melancholy palette of black, brown, khaki and beige with hints of moody purple.

He splashed these across his canvas tailoring and statement wool coats, softening the silhouette with fluid viscose shirts with polo neck collars and shadowy vegetal motifs, knotted neckerchiefs or knits with feline stripes in a jacquard of merino and transparent mohair.

Collection Gallery 18 Photos
Davi Paris Men’s Fall 2022
Davi Paris Men’s Fall 2022
Davi Paris Men’s Fall 2022
View Gallery

By injecting romanticism into masculine wardrobe classics, Marello offers a specific signature to the men’s fashion space, and this brooding collection with its darker narrative gave his aesthetic an added dose of substance.

Davi Paris Men's Fall 2022 18 Photos
Davi Paris Men’s Fall 2022
Davi Paris Men’s Fall 2022
Davi Paris Men’s Fall 2022
Davi Paris Men’s Fall 2022
Davi Paris Men’s Fall 2022
Davi Paris Men’s Fall 2022
Davi Paris Men’s Fall 2022
View Gallery

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad