Davi Paris Men’s Fall 2022

Davide Marello delved into the clandestine world of the homosexual brothels of early 20th–century Paris, frequented by figures like Marcel Proust.

Expanding on the floral prints — taken from original paintings — around which he builds his designs, he worked with animal patterns, aiming to give the collection a more sensual quality, in a melancholy palette of black, brown, khaki and beige with hints of moody purple.

He splashed these across his canvas tailoring and statement wool coats, softening the silhouette with fluid viscose shirts with polo neck collars and shadowy vegetal motifs, knotted neckerchiefs or knits with feline stripes in a jacquard of merino and transparent mohair.

By injecting romanticism into masculine wardrobe classics, Marello offers a specific signature to the men’s fashion space, and this brooding collection with its darker narrative gave his aesthetic an added dose of substance.