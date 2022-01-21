Emanuel Ungaro Men’s Fall 2022

A world of inspiration can be found on your doorstep. To wit, Emanuel Ungaro’s men’s wear designer Philippe Paubert took in several of the major Paris art galleries to inform his collection for fall.

The architecture of the Palais de Tokyo inspired the straight lines of an off-white wool coat and other urban elements of the collection in shades of gray.

At the Musée Bourdelle, he picked up the warmer tones in the color palette — eggplant, purple and ochre — creating a range of looks in textured fabrics like corduroy and flannel, and shirts with graphic, colorful prints.

From the Quai Branly, influences from other cultures and civilizations came into play, offering continuity from the label’s spring collection, inspired by the textiles of Rajasthan. On the front of a simple black sweatshirt, a tiger’s head was embroidered in cross-stitch, adding interest to the streetwear staple.

The textured fabrics enhanced the sense of comfortable ease the label seeks to offer with its men’s wear. Tailored jackets and coats, and pants with hidden elastic waists, were easygoing and elegant.

Aran knits were reinterpreted to give them a contemporary spin, including a tie-dyed version in orange and khaki. This was one example of the sportier direction visible in the lineup — perhaps influenced by the skaters outside the Palais de Tokyo — with 1980s inspired silhouettes like elastic-bottomed cargo pants and colorful sneakers.