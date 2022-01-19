Ernest W. Baker Men’s Fall 2022

Reid Baker and Ines Amorim moved away from the moody, cinematic settings they have favored the past few seasons, choosing to present a runway-style video that highlighted the clothes, although its soundtrack alone – inspired by composer Eduard Artemyev’s work for Tarkovsky’s movies – succeeded in setting off the brand’s Lynchian ambiance splendily. There was also a physical presentation at the Palais de Tokyo.

Their positioning – vintage tailored silhouettes with 21st century commercial appeal – clearly honed, the clothes spoke for themselves. Their 1970s-inspired lines and Western touches in shades of brown and camel or pairings of black and red were sharp yet came with touches combining whimsy and melancholy. A blazer suit was embroidered with an all-over rose motif, one of the duo’s recurrent emblems, and a double-breasted coat in synthetic mink channeled an irreverent opulence.

A scarlet gift-bow – a motif found on Ernest W. Baker’s bags in previous collections – found its way onto a lapel pin on a simpler tailored silhouette, while further nostalgic touches included a bouclé cardigan handcrafted in Portugal, and jacquard knit pieces reprising the “grandpa athleisure” theme they introduced last season.