Wednesday's Digital Daily: January 19, 2022

Business

Fashion Journalist André Leon Talley Dead at 73

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton and Nike ‘Air Force 1’ by Virgil Abloh Sneaker to Launch With Auction

Fashion

Nigo Wants to Revive ‘Fun’ in Fashion at Kenzo

Ernest W. Baker Men’s Fall 2022

Reid Baker and Ines Amorim doubled down on their vintage-inspired cinematic silhouettes.

Reid Baker and Ines Amorim moved away from the moody, cinematic settings they have favored the past few seasons, choosing to present a runway-style video that highlighted the clothes, although its soundtrack alone – inspired by composer Eduard Artemyev’s work for Tarkovsky’s movies – succeeded in setting off the brand’s Lynchian ambiance splendily. There was also a physical presentation at the Palais de Tokyo.

Their positioning – vintage tailored silhouettes with 21st century commercial appeal – clearly honed, the clothes spoke for themselves. Their 1970s-inspired lines and Western touches in shades of brown and camel or pairings of black and red were sharp yet came with touches combining whimsy and melancholy. A blazer suit was embroidered with an all-over rose motif, one of the duo’s recurrent emblems, and a double-breasted coat in synthetic mink channeled an irreverent opulence.

A scarlet gift-bow – a motif found on Ernest W. Baker’s bags in previous collections – found its way onto a lapel pin on a simpler tailored silhouette, while further nostalgic touches included a bouclé cardigan handcrafted in Portugal, and jacquard knit pieces reprising the “grandpa athleisure” theme they introduced last season.

ad