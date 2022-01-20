×
Thursday's Digital Daily: January 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton CEO Talks Final Virgil Abloh Collection, Succession Plans

André Leon Talley: The Industry Remembers

Burberry Lifts Profit Guidance, Sees Full-price Sales Soar in Q3

Facetasm RTW Fall 2022

Hiromichi Ochiai seemed to offer a commentary on the disenchantment of youth.

Hiromichi Ochiai paraded his outsized unisex silhouettes in Japan’s Okinawa rainforest, creating what looked like a commentary on the disenchantment of youth. Seemingly perplexed by their natural surroundings, his models meandered, clad in their voluminous layers.

Their headpieces, molded from transparent plastic, were in some looks disturbingly reminiscent of plastic bags that covered the face.

That aside, his designs hit a note the will no doubt resonate with today’s youngsters looking for a contemporary twist on the sportswear their parents favored in their youth. A range of puffer jackets, bomber jackets and shell suit look-alikes had the label’s signature deconstructed look, their sleeves partly detached or with extra flaps of fabric and unusual zipper details. A skeleton print evocative of a Halloween costume adorned the front of one combo, a cross between playful and macabre.

A specially designed tartan dominated by gray was a dominant theme, evocative of the kilts favored by the punk generation, seen as a maxiskirt and pleated cape or in padded shapes redefined for today’s streetwear aficionados.

