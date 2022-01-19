Georges Wendell Men’s Fall 2022

Pierre Kaczmarek took his Parisian characters Mr. and Mrs. Wendell out on the town for fall, with a trip to the theater and dinner at L’Ami Louis – known as “the world’s most famous bistro” and frequented by the likes of Jacques Chirac and the Clintons, a photo of them there together providing inspiration for the collection.

His take on the quintessential Parisian has little in common with the understated chic that stereotypes are made of.

He spliced all-over photo prints across suits for him, while she wore a barely-there lacy, slip dress and bolero top to match. “A strange dinner with strange people,” the designer summed up.

Kaczmarek, in his second season on schedule, built out the women’s part of the collection, offering her a range of mix-and-match outfits to complement those of her beau. Ultra-slinky dresses with quirky ribbon details inspired by a trip to the ballet, and twisted tweed jackets, built out her wardrobe.

For him, he reprised his quirky spin on “Friday wear” with pieces including a patchwork striped shirt with double cuffs and collar and a matching tie. Blocky-toed bowling shoes were worn with baggy jeans or chunky corduroys, while tailored pieces featured a harlequin motif. A fake fur coat with a thrift-store vibe completed the look.