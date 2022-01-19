×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: January 19, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Fashion Journalist André Leon Talley Dead at 73

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton and Nike ‘Air Force 1’ by Virgil Abloh Sneaker to Launch With Auction

Fashion

Nigo Wants to Revive ‘Fun’ in Fashion at Kenzo

Georges Wendell Men’s Fall 2022

Pierre Kaczmarek took Mr and Mrs Wendell out for a night on the town full of quirky characters.

View Gallery 19 Photos
View Gallery 19 Photos
George Wendell Men's Fall 2022 Courtesy of George Wendell

Pierre Kaczmarek took his Parisian characters Mr. and Mrs. Wendell out on the town for fall, with a trip to the theater and dinner at L’Ami Louis – known as “the world’s most famous bistro” and frequented by the likes of Jacques Chirac and the Clintons, a photo of them there together providing inspiration for the collection.

His take on the quintessential Parisian has little in common with the understated chic that stereotypes are made of.

He spliced all-over photo prints across suits for him, while she wore a barely-there lacy, slip dress and bolero top to match. “A strange dinner with strange people,” the designer summed up.

Collection Gallery 19 Photos
George Wendell Men's Fall 2022
George Wendell Men's Fall 2022
George Wendell Men's Fall 2022
View Gallery

Kaczmarek, in his second season on schedule, built out the women’s part of the collection, offering her a range of mix-and-match outfits to complement those of her beau. Ultra-slinky dresses with quirky ribbon details inspired by a trip to the ballet, and twisted tweed jackets, built out her wardrobe.

For him, he reprised his quirky spin on “Friday wear” with pieces including a patchwork striped shirt with double cuffs and collar and a matching tie. Blocky-toed bowling shoes were worn with baggy jeans or chunky corduroys, while tailored pieces featured a harlequin motif. A fake fur coat with a thrift-store vibe completed the look.

Georges Wendell Men's Fall 2022 19 Photos
George Wendell Men's Fall 2022
George Wendell Men's Fall 2022
George Wendell Men's Fall 2022
George Wendell Men's Fall 2022
George Wendell Men's Fall 2022
George Wendell Men's Fall 2022
George Wendell Men's Fall 2022
View Gallery

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad