Business

Fashion Journalist André Leon Talley Dead at 73

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton and Nike ‘Air Force 1’ by Virgil Abloh Sneaker to Launch With Auction

Fashion

Nigo Wants to Revive ‘Fun’ in Fashion at Kenzo

Gravalot Men’s Fall 2022

Onye Anuna homed in on tailored silhouettes, showing the direction he wants to take with Gravalot.

Onye Anuna chose to home in on tailoring this season with “Afro-contemporary” label Gravalot. He offered a pared-back lineup merging sartorial silhouettes, workwear influences and one-off suiting crafted from striped deadstock fabrics sourced largely in Nigeria and Turkey.

“The high-end tailored items point to the direction we’re going,” Anuna said during a preview. These included a red wool combo that intentionally stood out as a touch of optimism in the collection, dubbed “Heavy Weather” to sum up the darkness of the times, and a black jacket with a hint of sparkle in its threads.

Chunky Herringbone and “underappreciated fabrics” like cotton drill gave a hardy edge to the designs, and played into the simplicity of his silhouettes.

Head coverings — a house signature that Anuna said nods to the house’s African heritage — topped several looks, protecting the wearer from the elements — and acting as a style differentiator in the process.

