Hed Mayner Men’s Fall 2022

Protection was very much on Hed Mayner’s mind as he created his tailoring-driven collection for fall, chockablock with oversize, sharp-shouldered jackets and a plethora of eye-catching outerwear. The designer said the “clothes have a very strong attitude.”

That’s true. Garments with many pockets, such as cargo pants or a trenchcoat, were designed to be hidden in. Juxtaposed to these were softer, dreamier pieces, such as the XXL quilted scarves made out of pastel, floral Liberty prints that were pre-washed.

“We wash them to give this aged look, like a piece that you collected or found somewhere,” said Mayner, adding: “Just to have these kinds of found pieces that don’t necessarily look designed.”

Also in this vein were the knit sweaters with destroyed collars.

Mayner used a variety of fabrics, including washed denim, fake leather and pinstripes. The pastel hues — new to his fashion — were juxtaposed successfully with earthier tones like dark gray and brown.

Mayner’s fashion video was filmed in the streamlined decor of the Centre National de la Danse, in the Paris suburb of Pantin. “It emphasizes the silhouette and gives some kind of intimacy to tell the story of the collection,” the designer said.