Isabel Marant Men’s Fall 2022

The designer paired a collection full of '90s nostalgia with a male version of her cult wedge sneaker.

Isabel Marant went for a playful mishmash of prints and colors for fall, outfitting her men in easy classics — trucker sweaters, baggy denim jeans, bucket hats and plaid galore — that nodded to the outdoorsy trends of the 1990s.

“With the pandemic, people have been spending a lot of time in joggings and sneakers and not dressing up and nobody’s willing to wear things that you don’t feel well in,” she said at an appointment, pointing out the ease of a boilersuit cut from soft tan cotton, or the always effective denim-on-denim look, offered with different washes on each garment.

The playfulness materialized in touches like the primary colors on a parka, reminiscent of Lego blocks; or the play of ikat and marble prints, executed in earthy tones for a gentle camouflage effect. Although the season’s film featured a very youthful and nonchalant cast, Marant wasn’t just angling toward a younger consumer. “I always get told I need to do navy blue and gray — that’s boring. I’m not there to do that. [This shows] you can convince more conservative men — my brothers, or even my husband [designer Jérôme Dreyfuss], to go for something more [daring in style],” she said.

Novelties this season included color-blocked activewear and a high-top sneaker finished with Velcro tabs called Bumkeeh. Its subtly profiled sole made it a sibling to her hit wedge kicks for women. They will no doubt be a crowd-pleaser, for all ages.

