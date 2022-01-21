×
Juun.J Men’s Fall 2022

The South Korean designer dreams of flight with a collection that deftly uses quilting and volume for the modern jet set.

This season South Korean designer Juun.J set his sights on the skies, turning the hangars, hallways and runways of Seoul’s Incheon International Airport into a, well, runway as models paraded around the empty airport.

The collection, titled Juun.Jset, was inspired by the idea of freer pre-pandemic travel and taking off at a moment’s notice, a mood embodied by the jet-setters of the ’60s and ’70s, as well as the contemporary pop stars that get papped for their airport fashion.

Here he takes the humble quilted jacket to new heights, transforming it into voluminous capes, baggy cargo pants, full and maxi skirts with chunky side zips — cocooning for comfortable travel, but converting to reveal a bit of leg if running off to a glamorous party upon arrival. The quilting is also seen on oversized totes, accessories and stuffed animals.

The film was shot mostly in black and white, with just a few flashes of color revealing a vivid bottle green created with overdyeing technique. Denim came bright blue, boxy and low-slung, flung with little fuss over a hip-bearing bodysuit.

The already ample pieces are layered in unusual ways to create even more volume — a coat draped over a parka, or a blazer topping a bomber — creating a look that feels both unplanned and perfectly executed.

While he hits his usual utilitarian notes, Juun.J deftly executes his vision with the military-grade precision that has become his signature.

