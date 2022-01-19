×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: January 19, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Fashion Journalist André Leon Talley Dead at 73

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton and Nike ‘Air Force 1’ by Virgil Abloh Sneaker to Launch With Auction

Fashion

Nigo Wants to Revive ‘Fun’ in Fashion at Kenzo

Lukhanyo Mdingi Men’s Fall 2022

The South African designer kicked off the men's shows in Paris with a soulful presentation inspired by a recent trip to Burkina Faso.

View Gallery 24 Photos
View Gallery 24 Photos
Lukhanyo Mdingi Men’s Fall 2022 Courtesy of Lukhanyo Mdingi

Hot off the LVMH Prize, South African designer Lukhanyo Mdingi opened Paris Fashion Week for the men’s fall 2022 collections with a presentation that combined clothes, music and yards of striped fabric, bunched and draped across the walls of the gallery-style show venue.

Mdingi, one of the three joint winners of the Karl Lagerfeld Special Jury Prize at the LVMH ceremony in September, was inspired by a recent visit to Burkina Faso, where he produces part of his men’s and women’s collections as part of a partnership with the Ethical Fashion Initiative.

Collection Gallery 24 Photos
Lukhanyo Mdingi Men’s Fall 2022
Lukhanyo Mdingi Men’s Fall 2022
Lukhanyo Mdingi Men’s Fall 2022
View Gallery

“The idea was to really create a whole sensory experience,” he said, as Guinean musician Djeli Moussa Kondé sang and played the kora in the background, while a weaver worked a loom in a neighboring room. “This is really quite a big deal. I’m so happy to be here.”

The designer updated the traditional Faso Dan Fani cotton fabric with a shot of Lurex, for a striped men’s suit in a green, black and white colorway. Women’s tailoring included a suit with wide, cuffed pants in an ikat pattern combining green and yellow checks with bold blue stripes. 

Lukhanyo Mdingi Men's Fall 2022 24 Photos
Lukhanyo Mdingi Men’s Fall 2022
Lukhanyo Mdingi Men’s Fall 2022
Lukhanyo Mdingi Men’s Fall 2022
Lukhanyo Mdingi Men’s Fall 2022
Lukhanyo Mdingi Men’s Fall 2022
Lukhanyo Mdingi Men’s Fall 2022
Lukhanyo Mdingi Men’s Fall 2022
View Gallery

Textured knitwear, including fringed ponchos and patchwork shawls, contrasted with fine knit polo tops and dresses in zingy shades of yellow, lilac and pink, set off with graphic colorblocks and jagged stripes. “We always have a hybrid between artisanal craft as well as something that’s modern,” explained Mdingi, whose collection is carried by Net-a-porter and Ssense.

He hopes the visibility of the LVMH Prize will help him grow his label at retail. With this soulful display, Mdingi made a strong case for craftsmanship as a way to connect and uplift. 

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad