×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: January 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tiffany Is Collaborating With Pharrell Williams

Fashion

Dior Men’s Fall 2022

Beauty

Department Stores Ride the Wellness Wave

Namesake Men’s Fall 2022

Michael, Richard and Steve Hsieh blended the uniforms of a high school basketball team and marching band for the fall.

View Gallery 20 Photos
View Gallery 20 Photos
Namesake Men's Fall 2022 Courtesy of Alien Wang/Namesake

The last time Taiwanese label Namesake was in Paris, just before the pandemic hit, it had staged a basketball match. For its return, and first official participation, the follow-up was a post-game press conference, branded microphones and all.

On a call, Michael and Steve Hsieh, who cofounded the brand with brother Richard, explained that the season was a retelling of a seminal moment of their high school careers, when the school’s marching band galvanized its basketball team on the way to the season’s last championship game. They’d lost but come away as a tight-knit group, as shown in their play-by-play film featuring jocks and music geeks facing off before coming together.

Collection Gallery 20 Photos
Namesake Men's Fall 2022
Namesake MenÕs Fall 2022
Namesake MenÕs Fall 2022
View Gallery

Hence the blending of a band uniform’s formalism with the ball game’s de rigueur jerseys and extra-wide shorts, with a dash of the off-beat retro aesthetics of musician Andre 3000. Crochet, used for panels or an entire tracksuit, was a nod to the Hsieh brothers’ hometown of Kaohsiung, a major international port in the South of Taiwan, and their family’s ties to the fishing industry.

Standing out were the silhouettes where the informality of sporting goods was kept in check by tailoring, such as an A-line blouson with puffy sleeves that flowed into long mesh ones, paired with wide shorts; a “little black suit” with ribbing the waistband and outlining the leg diagonally, or banana leg trousers in a marbled print.

Namesake Men's Fall 2022 20 Photos
Namesake Men's Fall 2022
Namesake Men's Fall 2022
Namesake Men's Fall 2022
Namesake Men's Fall 2022
Namesake Men's Fall 2022
Namesake Men's Fall 2022
Namesake Men's Fall 2022
View Gallery

Elsewhere, the over-wide trouser legs, best exemplified in a boiler suit made to look like a jersey tucked into skort-like bottoms, lent an impression of gender-fluidity. That made this play of sportswear angle feel refreshing.

Collection Gallery 20 Photos
Namesake Men's Fall 2022
Namesake Men's Fall 2022
Namesake Men's Fall 2022
View Gallery

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad