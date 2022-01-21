Oteyza Men’s Fall 2022

In recent seasons, Paul García de Oteyza and Caterina Pañeda have had a new focus for Oteyza, the Spanish sartorial men’s wear brand.

“We’re working on connecting with streetwear,” explained Pañeda, adding that meanwhile, Oteyza continues drawing on longstanding inspirations, such as the Atlantic Ocean, fishermen’s aesthetic and art, like Nicolas de Staël’s sea works.

“It’s a progression for our house, with a very solid base in suits, high craftsmanship, quality and luxury,” continued Oteyza.

The fall collection is comprised of sophisticated yet functional garments, sometimes in saturated colors — orange and teal — reminiscent of de Staël.

A swashbuckling navy-blue Marino wool cape trimmed with white comes hooded. A deconstructed white suiting lapel is worn as a scarf. The burnt orange jacket comes decorated with rectangular white embellishments and sash, paired with a matching fisherman-style hat.

Oteyza’s fashion film features models sporting the fall looks against an entirely white background, which helps make the collection pop and gives a dreamy aspect.