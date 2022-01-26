Pigalle Men’s Fall 2022

The 24-hour party people of Pigalle have a uniform in designer Stephane Ashpool’s latest collection. Once again, the 2015 ANDAM prize winner played with the aesthetic of his boisterous neighborhood, this time inspired by the jazz scene. That’s most evident on the back of trucker jackets with his newly minted Jazz+ logo.

Tracksuits came in bright monotones topped with fuzzy Russian-style faux fur hats, which would be at home both in a cool club and on a 4 a.m. kebab run. Standout pieces in the tightly edited collection were his graphic take on the shearling bomber jacket and a sparkly vinyl suit in bright aqua paired with a yellow hoodie. Nothing here is for the wallflower.

At its core, Pigalle is a lifestyle brand that dabbles in everything from clothing to clubs, hosting what Ashpool calls “ridiculous parties” in Paris and coming this summer in Ibiza. He aims to build the brand into an experience. Fitting then that the brand previewed the collection as they prepped for one of this fashion week’s few ragers, taking over a hotel floor just steps away from his headquarters.

Ashpool has a clear aesthetic point of view, but it’s hard to see where his fashion focus is.