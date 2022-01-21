×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: January 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall 2022

Business

Retailers, Officials Seek Solutions to Leap in Shoplifting and Organized Theft

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Tessa Thompson Is Armani Beauty’s Newest Face

Rick Owens Men’s Fall 2022

The designer invented a new term for his fall look - "glamasleazy."

View Gallery 44 Photos
View Gallery 44 Photos
Backstage at Rick Owens Men's Fall 2022 Kuba Dabrowski/WWD

During rehearsals for his fall men’s show, Rick Owens’ male muse Tyrone Susman suggested the designer reconsider showing his puffer coats and fuzzy vests with their hoods zipped up over the face, leaving only eye slits and some breathing holes.

Owens pushed back. “This is not Disneyland at this company. We get kind of intense,” he said during a preview.

No kidding! Owen’s blistering fall show featured Sisters of Mercy played at bone-shuddering volume; disorienting strobe lights; a sleeveless sweater bearing the word Urinal;  sculpted helmets that sprouted lit fluorescent tubes  – and clothes that were as fierce as they were majestic.

Beauty Gallery 16 Photos
Backstage at Rick Owens Men's Fall 2022
Backstage at Rick Owens Men's Fall 2022
Backstage at Rick Owens Men's Fall 2022
View Gallery

It was an exhilarating display as models whisked through a raw concrete space at the Palais de Tokyo wearing huge parkas spilling long goat hair trim, bomber jackets with sleeves slashed at the elbow, or tailored coats and jackets in Frankenstein proportions.

Owens explained in his press notes that he first designed exaggerated shoulders as a “parody of masculinity” only to discover he enjoys wearing them as “an excuse to take up more space around me. Camp has always been about exaggerating earnestly naive urges.”

Rick Owens Men’s Fall 2022 44 Photos
Rick Owens Men’s Fall 2022
Rick Owens Men’s Fall 2022
Rick Owens Men’s Fall 2022
Rick Owens Men’s Fall 2022
Rick Owens Men’s Fall 2022
Rick Owens Men’s Fall 2022
Rick Owens Men’s Fall 2022
View Gallery

And Owen’s brooding and sometimes menacing clothes are about skewering conservatism and puritanism, particularly all the strident judgments and superior morality trumpeted on social media these days. “I see it as my life’s work to balance out that energy,” he mused.

His dark, rebellious spirit was there in spades, along with an undercurrent of sensuality and glamour, with Susman opening the show in a metal mesh tank top woven more loosely than a chain-link fence – exalting his sinewy torso.

Owens invented a new adjective for the look – glamazleazy – adding the additional descriptor of languorous. Yet there was the usual rigor to his tailoring, more voluptuous than ever, and the finesse of luxurious, yet meaty fabrics, from cotton and silk duchesse to a canvas wool woven on century-old shuttle looms.

Collection Gallery 44 Photos
Rick Owens Men’s Fall 2022
Rick Owens Men’s Fall 2022
Rick Owens Men’s Fall 2022
View Gallery

Back to that Urinal sweater: Owens went off on a tangent, as he’s portrayed the act of relieving himself on photos and sculptures of himself, in photos and exhibitions, as a metaphor for creative expression that is expelled, rejected and internalized.

Here it was more about “laughing at men’s baser urges” – and perhaps a sly commentary about excessive branding and pontificating. “In a world of logos and messages on T-shirts…I think this is anti-that,” he chuckled.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad