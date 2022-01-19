Sankuanz Men’s Fall 2022

Shangguan Zhe blended high and low into his coed collection for fall, to eye-catching effect. “In the garment designs, we are looking to mix the approaches of high fashion and underground street culture,” Zhe explained, adding he also thought of life and death.

That’s in no small part due to coronavirus pandemic, his prime inspiration for four seasons, although the outlook seems to be brightening.

While stretching his collection more upscale, Zhe deftly kept things grounded with signature details, like infusing high-end taffetas with metallic darts and sequins. Conversely in streetwear, jersey fabrics splattered with graffiti were elevated with hand-bleaching.

Sartorial elements appeared in square-shouldered jackets. A ruched tulle shirt came paired with frayed denim trousers, while elegant strapless gowns abounded.

Zhe opted for boxier silhouettes to create a solemn, religious tone, which came through strongly in the fashion video set in a former Union Church in Shanghai. There, models (many with irises an eerie white) solemnly walked wearing or holding sculptures looking like human organs or bones, created with artist Yuyu Wang, to ritualistic effect.

Zhe’s blending of old and new worked well from top to toe, including the 3D printed shoes melding two different styles, done in collaboration with Scry.